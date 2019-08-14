Come to the Gathering Place at the Alaska State Fair

by Peter Twitchell

The State Fair is fast approaching and we, The Pilot – Steve Willis of Wasilla, and Bread – David Chanar, Louise Leonard, Michael Angaiak, and yours truly Peter Twitchell will be performing at the Alaska State Fair, August 27th at the “Gathering Place” Stage from 7pm to 9pm. We are the “Pilot Bread”.

We will open our stage performance with Joe Paul’s “In the Stormy Weather” and sing and play at least 2 dozen songs including my Yup’ik version of “Tennessee Waltz”.

If you are in the vicinity on August 27, 2019 at 7pm please come see and listen to us at the “Gathering Place”, we’ll be glad to see you and you will be welcome to take pictures and capture some of your favorite tunes like The Ventures “Guitar Boogie”, Daniel Boone’s “It’s a Beautiful Day – Beautiful Sunday”, Merle Haggard’s “Runnin’ Kind”, Buck Owens’ “My Heart Skips a Beat” featuring Louise Leonard and myself singing, Steve Willis singing Dwight Yoakum’s “The Heart That You Own” and “Frozen Heart”, and David and Louise on the Dixie Chick’s “Loving Arms”.

I will sing Paul Overstreet’s “Sowin’ Love” dedicated to anyone who has ever planted a flower, a vegetable, or like a papa or mama sowing love to raise a loving family of happy children.

We welcome our People of all the Yup’ik, Cup’ik, Sugpiat, Inupiat, and Athabascan, everyone from the Southeast tribes to include Tlingit, Haida, Chickaloon and those too numerous to mention. Interior, Canada and Greenland including all American Indian Tribes to include Cherokees, Blackfoot, Paiute, Shoshone, Lakota, Nakota, Dakota tribes.

We are one of thousands of American Indian and Native bonds; but we don’t discriminate. All People of Alaska Native and non-native are welcome to come to the “Gathering Place” and gather.

We’d love to see everyone there, man/woman, elders and youth. That is our nature and we invite everyone.

This could be another Woodstock where we everyone will sow love, respect, honor and goodwill to one another. We take care of each other.

There have been many Alaska State Fairs, and there will be many more in the years to come but this one is one I’m going to remember!