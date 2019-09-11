by Millie Bentley

Greetings. It’s that time of year again when calls start coming in for “…that recipe for moose curry. You know, that really good, really simple recipe?” Yes, I know exactly the recipe you folks want. It’s Clara Morgan’s recipe that has become an annual request around moose season each year. It’s a good recipe to use if you need to finish up last year’s moose in your freezer or just because it is so delicious. One can also use caribou or beef. Anyway, here again is the best recipe for moose when you want to cook up something that’s quick, easy and delicious.

Clara’s Moose Curry

½ peeled clove of garlic

2 cups sliced onion

4 tablespoons fat (shortening)

1 pound moose round steak, cut into ¾ inch slices or cubes

1 teaspoon flour

1 1/8th teaspoon salt

1/8th teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon curry powder

½ cup tomato juice

1 cup raw rice, boiled or steamed

Brown onions and garlic in fat. Mix flour, salt, pepper and curry powder in a brown bag. Add sliced or cubed moose meat and shake well. Brown meat with onions, shaking any excess seasoned flour into pan. Stir to avoid burning. Add tomato juice. Cover and simmer over low heat until the meat is tender. Add more tomato juice if the sauce cooks down too much. Serve over cooked rice. Makes 6 servings. (Or two servings for very hungry people who haven’t tasted any moose for a while.)

I hope you all had successful hunting. I always hear good stories from (and about) Elders who were very grateful when some of the hunters in their village shared their moose with them and who remembered to thank the moose for providing food.

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.