City of Bethel Employees of the Year – 2019

The City of Bethel presented a Department Employee of the Year plaque to the following individuals in recognition of their “outstanding performance, superior dedication and positive attitude on the job throughout the past year:”
Heidi Hoffman – Finance
Toby Monroe – Fire
John Sargent – Management Team
Pauline Boratko – Planning
Randall Kennedy – Police/Dispatch
Wendy Wade – Port
Clyde Erickson – Public Works
Charlie Dan with the Public Works Department received a special Employee of the Year Award in recognition of her “outstanding performance, taking the initiative and going beyond the job requirements to support the organization and the community.”
The awards were presented by Acting City Manager William Howell at the City’s annual Christmas Party held on December 19, 2019 at the Cultural Center. Congratulations!
