City of Bethel 2019 Unofficial Election Results

October 1, 2019

The unofficial election results are in from the City of Bethel October 1st, 2019 election. Proposition No. 1 passed 710 yes – 431 no. Proposition No. 2 did not pass, 611 no – 514 yes. Proposition No. 3 did not pass, 598 no – 541 yes.

City council candidates voting results: Haley Hanson – 801, Alyssa Gustafson Leary – 764, Mark Springer – 661, Cece Franko – 587, R. Thor Williams – 535, and Fritz T. Charles – 433.