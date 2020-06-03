Cinik Slough Pike

June 3, 2020 Village Telegraph 0

Christian Kozevnikoff (at left), DeSean Peterson (who is holding the fish), and Erin Kozevnikoff went for a ride to check the setnet in Cinik Slough across from Russian Mission. They caught this monster pike last Tuesday, May 26th, 2020. Photo by Erin Kozevnikoff

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.