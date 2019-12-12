Children walk in subfreezing cold

The Alaska State Troopers received a request for a welfare check on two children in the Village of Venetie on 12/3/19. The request was based off of information received that two children arrived at a community members house suffering from cold injuries. The temperature in Venetie at the time was -31F. Troopers chartered an aircraft to the village. Julie Peter, 37 years old of Venetie, was arrested on one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree as a result of the investigation which revealed she deserted a five year old and 18 month old in her home with no adult supervision. The five year old became scared when the power went out and carried the 18 month old approximately ½ mile while dressed in socks and light clothing to the neighbor’s house. Both children received cold related injuries. Julie Peter was booked into the Fairbanks Correctional Center on her charge.

