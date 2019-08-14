Child bit by dog in Bethel

A 5 year old child was bit by a dog in Larson Subdivision in Bethel on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 during the early evening hours. A part of the child’s right ear was torn off.

The child was brought by ambulance to the hospital where they received treatment and care for the wound. The 5 year old is currently recovering at home and is doing good, said the mother.

The dog was chained when the incident occurred. The child, who was visiting a friend and playing outside, approached the dog, wanting to pet it, said the mom.

The Bethel Police Department responded to the incident, according to online posts. The dog has been quarantined at the Bethel pound and will remain there for 10 days.