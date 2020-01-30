Logan Larson, age 9 of Russian Mission caught a pike while manaqing with his mom Lianna on a beautiful clear cold day, January 25th. He caught 5 altogether while fishing across from Russian Mission. They will share their catch with their family’s dogteam.
Catching Yukon Pike
