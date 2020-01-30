Catching Yukon Pike

January 29, 2020 Delta Fishin’ Report 0
photo by Lianna Peterson

Logan Larson, age 9 of Russian Mission caught a pike while manaqing with his mom Lianna on a beautiful clear cold day, January 25th. He caught 5 altogether while fishing across from Russian Mission. They will share their catch with their family’s dogteam.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.