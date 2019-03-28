by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Without any further ado let’s go to the kitchen and make some nice, comforting, low-calorie, low-carb cookie-like bars. (Comforting? Yes. Low-calorie/carb? No. Good? Yes!)

Carmel Walnut Bars

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

2/3 cups unsalted butter (1 1/3 stick)

2 cups light brown sugar, lightly packed

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup chopped (medium-fine) walnuts

1 cup chocolate chips, semisweet

2 tablespoons medium-fine chopped walnuts (for topping)

Butter a jelly roll pan and preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix together the flour, salt and baking soda. Set aside.

Place butter in an electric mixing bowl and beat on medium speed until fluffy. Gradually add brown sugar, a few tablespoons at a time, and beat until light in color, scrapping down sides as needed. Beat in eggs, one at a time; add vanilla. Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add dry ingredients just until incorporated well. Do not overbeat. Remove bowl from mixer stand and fold in 1 cup walnuts and the chocolate chips. Spread mixture in the prepared jelly roll pan and sprinkle 2 tablespoons walnuts evenly over top.

Bake about 18 minutes – only until sides are lightly brown. A toothpick inserted in center should come out sticky. Do not overbake. Cool for an hour and cut into about 2×2 inch squares. Yummm!

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.