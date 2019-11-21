Calista Corporation promotes Kuhns to Land VP

by Calista Staff

Calista (cha-LIS-tuh) Corporation is pleased to announce the promotion of Shareholder Tisha Neviq’aq Kuhns to vice president of land and natural resources. Kuhns is responsible for managing lands and resources to meet Calista’s goals for financial success and sustainable development. She provides technical advice on economic minerals, land use and stewardship, and coordination with industry and government agencies.

“Kuhns is leading her department with passion. The entire Calista team is looking to Kuhns to fulfill a key mandate of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act and sustainably develop our Region’s natural resources,” says Calista Corporation President/CEO Andrew Guy.

Kuhns joined Calista in 2016 as a staff geologist after working with the Donlin Gold project for 12 years in geology and water quality baseline management. She is a Calista Shareholder born and raised in Bethel and Homer, Alaska. She earned her BS in Geology from Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon. Kuhns is also currently enrolled in Alaska Pacific University’s graduate-level Alaska Native Executive Leadership Program.

Kuhns was also recently elected to serve on the Alaska Miners Association Board.

“As a Shareholder who lives a subsistence lifestyle, I am excited to continue demonstrating how sustainable development and subsistence can support one another,” says Kuhns.