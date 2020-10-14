Calista Corporation Blindsided by Scheme to Link Donlin with Unrelated Mineral Project

by Calista Corporation Staff

Calista (cha-lis-ta) Corporation staff, management and Board of Directors were shocked at recent attempts to link the unpermitted Pebble Project with our Donlin Gold Project. Does Calista support this fantasy?

No.

The state and federal permitting process for the Donlin project is a significant commitment. Its environmental, geological, ecological and other studies began more than 20 years ago. Does Calista have any interest at all in combining our undertaking with a large project in the Bristol Bay region?

Absolutely not.

Calista’s Board of Directors formed a Shareholder Relations Committee in 2004 and has since held about 200 meetings in YK communities to discuss Donlin with Shareholders. Did we support direct participation by many YK Tribes and communities in the six-year public review process?

Yes.

Does Calista support following state and federal permitting processes in an honest, transparent and ethical manner?

Absolutely.

And does Calista support the National Congress of American Indian’s resolution for a rigorous permitting process for Donlin that includes area Tribes?

Yes.

Is Calista partnering to create a subsistence committee made up of residents from the YK Region to provide feedback and comments to Donlin and Calista?

Yes.

Does Calista prioritize using the best-available environmental protections and the strongest and most stable dam design (which has never experienced a significant failure) for mine tailings?

Yes.

Does Calista believe fear tactics and false or misleading memes harm the efforts to communicate with Shareholders and YK communities?

Yes.

Is Calista committed to protecting our land and our traditional way of life?

Yes.

Can our subsistence lifestyle be successfully supported by the Donlin Gold project, because strict environmental oversight, good-paying jobs and affordable energy brought by this modern project will allow us to grow healthy communities?

Yes.

Calista’s Shareholder Relations Committee will continue reaching out to Shareholders during this pandemic. This outreach will not be in-person but please stay tuned for details. In the meantime, read our priorities for the Donlin project at www.CalistaCorp.com/OurHomeIsHere.