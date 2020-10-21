Calista Corporation announces largest total Akilista Distribution

by Calista Staff

The Board of Directors of Calista (cha-LIS-ta) Corporation and the Trustees of the Calista Settlement Trust recently approved the largest total Akilista (aw-KE-lis-ta) distribution to Shareholders since the fund’s inception. More than 33,000 Shareholders qualify to receive this distribution from the Calista Settlement Trust.

·The 2020 Akilista distribution from the Calista Settlement Trust is $3.12 million, a 5 percent increase from last year

·Total enrollment increased by about 2,000 in the past year, due to open enrollment approved by Shareholders

·About $1.87 million will go into the Yukon-Kuskokwim Region

·Distribution will occur on or before November 20, 2020

·Direct deposit updates must be received by October 30, and address updates by November 5

·Updates can be completed at MyCalista.com, a free Shareholder portal

Distributions are per share. The 2020 Akilista distribution is approximately 88 cents per share. The final value will be determined after the date of record, which is October 26. Direct deposits and printed checks will be distributed on or before November 20.

The Akilista distribution is based on the market value of the Akilista investment portfolio for the prior three years. The first Akilista distribution occurred in 2014.

“In 2020 alone, Calista Corporation, through its Settlement Trust, has taken action to distribute $10 million,” says Calista Corp. Board Chair Robert Beans. “With over 60 percent of our Shareholders living in the YK Region, we estimate by year-end more than $6 million will have reached the Region.”