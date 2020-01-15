Calista Corporation acquires interest in Delta Constructors

by Calista Corporation Staff

New partners seek expansion opportunities in the resource development sector.

Calista (cha-LIS-tuh) Corporation has acquired a 25 percent interest in Delta Constructors, a leading oil and gas construction firm operating in Alaska, Canada, and the Lower 48.

Calista’s minority, non-controlling stake in Delta Constructors is owned by Bektuq Holding LLC, a holding company for Calista subsidiaries working in the energy, engineering and environmental sector.

“Delta Constructors’ strong performance in Alaska and elsewhere will complement and diversify Calista’s current investments for the benefit of our Shareholders. I am excited about working with our new partner to expand our services to current and future customers in the resource development sector,” said Calista Corp. President/CEO Andrew Guy.

Delta Constructors was founded in Anchorage, Alaska in 2007 and subsequently expanded to Canada and the Lower 48. Find out more about Delta Constructors’ operations and specialized services at https://www.deltaconstructors.net/

Calista also recently acquired its JV majority partner Nordic Well Servicing Inc., thereby acquiring full ownership of Nordic Calista Services, a drilling and workover company that primarily operates on the North Slope.