Calista Corporation 2019 voting materials posted online

by Thom Leonard

Calista (cha-LIS-tuh) Corporation has posted online the 2019 Annual Meeting voting materials. These materials include the Proxy Statement, proxy prizes list, and a sample Proxy Form. Visit www.calistacorp.com/AnnualMeeting to find these materials and read details about Annual

Meetings.

Full Annual Meeting materials will be distributed on May 24 in two packets.

First, one large packet will be sent to each Shareholder household. This packet includes the Annual Report book with 2018 audited financials, a comment card, and a Proxy Booklet with Proxy Statement, agenda, proxy prize lists, and more. Second, a smaller envelope will be sent to each individual voting Shareholder. This envelope will contain a blue Proxy Form for voting and a postage-paid return envelope. The back of the blue Proxy Form has the Shareholder’s name, number of shares, number of votes, PIN to vote online, and more.

About 1,000 Shareholders have opted to receive these materials electronically. The same day, May 24, an email will be sent to these Shareholders. Each Shareholder can vote immediately.

Calista enjoyed record-breaking business successes last year. Yearly revenues jumped from $480 million to $575 million, and net income grew from $21.7 million to $37.7 million. Shareholders are benefitting from this success, with lifetime dividends and distributions breaking the $70 million mark last month.

To help maintain these positive results, the Board of Directors has decided to re-introduce the candidate endorsement process. This lets Shareholders know which candidates the Board believes will best help Calista continue to be successful. Voting for Board-endorsed candidates is a way to support Calista and its continued success.

All Shareholders can vote online at www.CalistaVote.com. Last year, 6 out of every 10 eligible Shareholders voted online. More than half finished voting online in less than four minutes.

Calista Corporation has over 29,000 Shareholders and is the parent company of more than 30 subsidiaries in the following industries: military defense contracting, construction, real estate, environmental and natural resource development, marine transportation, oil field services and heavy equipment sales, service and rentals. Since 1994, Calista has provided more than $4.6 million in scholarships to its Shareholders and Descendants. Since inception, Calista has declared more than $64.7 million in dividends and distributions, and $6.5 million in Elders’ Benefit Program distributions to Shareholders.