Calista Corp. unveils contest to win $1,000

by Calista Staff

Calista (cha-LIS-tuh) Corporation announces the 2019 Calista Stock Will Contest. Two Shareholders will win $1,000 each. Eligible Calista Shareholders are those with Class A or Class B shares and are at least 18 years of age.

“Taking care of family members means making sure they are looked after, even when you are no longer around,” said Calista Corporation Shareholder Services Manager Rose Kairaiuak. “Stock Wills ensure your last wishes are known and followed. If a will is valid, then shares are transferred as your will directs. Without a will, Calista must follow Alaska Statutes to determine who inherits the shares.”

Stock Will Forms can be downloaded from Calista’s corporate website Common Forms page, and available directly from Shareholder Services. Calista Shareholder Services can be reached at 1-800-277-5516 toll-free, 907-275-2801, or [email protected] Valid Stock Will Forms must be signed and dated in front of a Notary or Postmaster, signed and dated by two witnesses who are not beneficiaries, and certified by the Notary or Postmaster.

All properly completed Calista Stock Will Forms physically received by Calista by 5 p.m. on December 6, 2019, will be entered into a drawing. Any Calista Shareholder that has previously completed a Stock Will Form is also eligible. A total of two names will be drawn and each will win $1,000. Completed forms can be securely faxed to 907-275-2922.

Official rules are at www.CalistaCorp.com/2019StockWill.

Calista’s Class A and Class B shares can be inherited or gifted. Class C and D shares are life-estate only, which means they expire when the Shareholder passes.

Calista Corporation has over 31,000 Shareholders and is the parent company of more than 30 subsidiaries in the following industries: military defense contracting, construction, real estate, environmental and natural resource development, marine transportation, oil field services and heavy equipment sales, service and rentals. Since 1994, Calista has provided more than $4.6 million in scholarships to its Shareholders and Descendants. Since inception, Calista has declared more than $67.7 million in dividends and distributions, and $6.5 million in Elders’ Benefit Program distributions to Shareholders.