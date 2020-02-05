Calista Corp. launches shareholder contest to increase digital services

by Calista Corporation Staff

Four Shareholders to win new iPad, Deadline is February 29.

Calista (cha-LIS-tuh) Corporation announces the 2020 Calista Click Contest. Four Shareholders will win a new unlocked 9.7″ iPad with an approximate retail value of $559.

Shareholders may earn up to three entries to the contest. Eligible Calista Shareholders are those at least 18 years of age with a valid email address.

Shareholders have three easy ways to enter:

·Register at MyCalista.com

·Opt for electronic Storyknife newsletters (option in MyCalista)

·Opt to receive Annual Meeting materials electronically

Eligible Shareholder who completed entries prior to the Calista Click Contest are automatically entered.

The Calista Click Contest ends February 29, 2020. Winners will be announced by March 20, 2020.

“This contest invites Calista Shareholders to join the many others who chose electronic delivery in 2019 and reduced paper use by over 1,000 pounds,” says Thom Aparuk Leonard, Calista Communications and Shareholder Services Director.

Each Annual Meeting packet uses about 100 pages of paper. If 2,000 Shareholders opt for electronic Annual Meeting materials delivery, that would save about one ton of paper.

Official rules are at www.CalistaCorp.com/2020CalistaClick.