Calista Connect Contest launches

by Thom Leonard

Calista Corporation introduces the Calista Connect Contest. Shareholders 18 years and older who complete two easy digital options are entered to win. The contest is open now and all entries must be completed by 11:59pm on April 5, 2019 to qualify.

Two lucky Shareholders will each win a grand prize of an unlocked 64GB iPhone XS with an approximate retail value of $999 per device. Two more lucky Shareholders will each win a second prize of $250.

To enter a Shareholder must register for a MyCalista.com account, and also opt to receive electronic Storyknife newsletters. Both options are free and require a valid email address. Eligible Shareholders who have already completed both options are automatically entered.

“About 8 in 10 new Shareholders have email addresses,” said Calista Corporation Board Chair Robert Beans. “More and more Shareholders are requesting digital services now that they are living in areas with either broadband or cell service. Digital services also provide a very low-cost opportunity for Calista to connect with Shareholders.”

Official rules are at www.calistacorp.com/2019CalistaConnect<http://www.calistacorp.com/2019CalistaConnect>. MyCalista.com is a secure web portal for Shareholders to access their account to opt for electronic newsletters, update their address or phone, view recent dividends or distributions, and more.