Calista 2019 Spring Distribution largest ever at $6.5M Shareholder population over 29,000

by Thom Leonard

Calista Corporation’s Board of Directors voted to approve a spring distribution at $6.49 million, up from $6.17 million last year. The number of Shareholders also increased from about 25,000 last year to more than 29,000 this year. This is the 30th distribution in Calista’s history, totaling more than $71 million.

The average Shareholder owns 100 shares and will receive approximately $208. On or by April 15 the distribution will occur by direct deposit https://www.calistacorp.com/shareholders/common-forms. At the same time checks will also be mailed for those without direct deposit. Shareholders in the YK Delta should allow up to three weeks for mailed checks to arrive, weather permitting.

“Calista must continue to open doors to new business opportunities so that we can fulfill our obligations to Shareholders,” said Calista Corporation Board Chair Robert Beans. “Our cultural values provide a solid foundation for responsible and accountable successes.”

Pending Board approval, Calista has a spring distribution, in the fall an Akilista distribution and near the end of each year a distribution for the Elders’ Benefit Program. Distributions come from the Calista Corporation Settlement Trust. Shareholders can view recent distributions with a free account at MyCalista.com.

Thom Aparuk Leonard is the Director for Corp. Communications & Shareholder Services.