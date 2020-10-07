Buffalo Wings to stampede for

by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Here’s a favorite of my grandson Jack’s, Buffalo Wings. Back when he was 10 he was disappointed to learn that buffalo wings do not come from buffaloes. So I had to hunt up this recipe for him to prove that buffalo wings come from chickens.

Jack’s Buffalo Wings

6 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 cups hot sauce (I use El Pato Mexican hot sauce)

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish, grated with its juice

2 sticks butter, melted

5 pounds chicken wings, large part only (about 28)

Oil

Wash and dry the large parts (should be at least 24) and place on a well-oiled baking pan. Preheat oven to 450˚F and bake wings for about 35 minutes or until well done. Drain off fat and pat the wings with paper towels. Serve with individual bowls of dipping sauce which you have prepared while the wings were baking.

Dipping Sauce

In the work bowl of your food processor or blender, process or blend together the mustard, hot sauce and horseradish. Slowly add the melted butter, making certain that the butter is well incorporated into the sauce. There should be no oily film. If this happens stop adding butter and process until film disappears. This sauce can be refrigerated and held for about four days.

If you want to bake a few wings with sauce on them, remove part of your sauce to a bowl and dip your uncooked wings in the sauce and place on the baking pan. Or, you can brush the sauce over the wings. Dispose of the sauce into which you have dipped the raw chicken wings as it is unfit to eat. One thing I do is spoon a dab of sauce onto half the wings after they’re cooked about 20 minutes. That way I don’t have to waste any sauce and some folks prefer the wings plain.

Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.