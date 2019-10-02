BRHS’s custodian makes top 12 finalist list

Bethel Regional High School, Bethel, Alaska, is where Gwen Nagasiak works as a custodian. Gwen and is one of twelve finalists in the Rock Star Custodian contest for 2019. Over the last 12 months, commercial cleaning operations from around the globe have been nominating their Rock Star Custodians.

David Chistiansen submitted the nomination of Gwen Nagasiak and has this to say about her. “She’s an amazing supervisor. She’s looking forward to using the training standards that ISSA offers. She is the mother of 3 daughters and is involved with them at their school functions. Every morning she figures out what needs to be done at her school and makes sure it gets worked on and finished. She’s the most honest custodian I have ever known. She is the first person to ask her staff how they’re doing and how she can help out.”

The Rock Star series breaks down the word, CUSTODIAN, outlining the nine (9) personally traits the Academy is looking for in the nominees. Tens of thousands of custodians across the nation have experienced the Rock Star program this year. You can VOTE and learn more about the program at www.RockStarCustodian.com.

Voting for Gwen Nagasiak is open through December 15, 2019, with the award for Rock Star Custodian of 2019 coming in January, 2020.

The Academy of Cleaning Excellence provides professional development education to the cleaning industry, through motivational sessions, eLearning and engaging LIVE classes throughout the U.S. “The most expensive issue for any operation is an unengaged employee.”