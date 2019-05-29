BRHS Wood Shop dedication

May 29, 2019 Inside Bethel News 0

The Bethel Regional High School has dedicated their student woodshop to Kevin Murphy in recognition and sincere appreciation of the many years of distinguished service from 1960 to 1990. Murphy was honored in a ceremony on May 22, 2019 at BRHS where he was presented a plaque. His family, friends, and members of the community were there to join him in this recognition.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.