The Bethel Regional High School has dedicated their student woodshop to Kevin Murphy in recognition and sincere appreciation of the many years of distinguished service from 1960 to 1990. Murphy was honored in a ceremony on May 22, 2019 at BRHS where he was presented a plaque. His family, friends, and members of the community were there to join him in this recognition.
BRHS Wood Shop dedication
