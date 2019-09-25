BRHS sweeps boys’ girls’ title at Bethel XC Invite

by Tommy Wells

The Bethel Regional High School cross country teams pulled off a sweep of the top spots in the final team standings at the Bethel Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. The BRHS runners capped an impressive outing by winning both the boys’ and girls’ varsity divisions.

Bethel was more than dominant in the varsity boys’ division. The Warriors’ two boys’ teams finished first and second in the standings. The BRHS A squad won the meet title with 29 points. The B team finished just five points behind with 34. Kwethluk placed a distant third at 65.

Thomas Phelan, despite rainy conditions that started just prior to the varsity boys’ race, came away with the gold medal in the 5-kilometer race. The Bethel B team’s top finisher, he raced across the finish line in a time of 17 minutes, 29 seconds. This is his second year in a row winning the Bethel Invitational.

Jamin Crow, the Bethel A team’s top runner, finished second in the race. His final mark was 17:54. Coming in third Landon Smith who posted a time of 18:20.

Smith was the second Warriors’ second B-team finisher in the top three.

Joshua Putikka and Peter Crow gave the BRHS A team a huge boost with their performances. Putikka sprinted his way to seventh in the individual standings with a time of 19:37. Crow placed eighth at 19:58, giving the A team three top-10 runners.

Terrell Jimmy and Samuel Beans-Polk rounded out the top five A-team runners.

While the Bethel teams were battling for supremacy in the team standings, Eek standout James Alexie was penciling his name in as one of western Alaska’s top runners. He was the highest-finishing village racer, taking fourth overall at 19:17. Akiachak’s Tyler Chingliak and Chefornak’s Mathew Panruk finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Toksook Bay’s Wilson Agimuk was the only other non-Bethel runner to crack the top 10. He finished 10th at 20:10.

The Bethel Lady Warriors, led by a solid outing by Lindsey Beans-Polk, put five runners in the top 12 spots in the girls’ race and breezed to the team crown. The BRHS girls finished with 34 points and finished well ahead of Akiachak, who placed second with 49.

Beans-Polk highlighted the Lady Warriors’ efforts on the course, which started runners at BRHS and sent them out towards Haroldson Subdivision and back. She finished third overall with a time of 23:08.

Chevak’s Shayauna Bukowski and Michelle Atcherian took the top two spots in the girls’ race. Bukowski legged out a winning time of 22:27. Atcherian was second at 22:47.

Fiona Phelan and Cadence Cedars added to Bethel’s impressive effort. Phelan was fourth in the girls’ standings with a time of 23:55. Cedars was the Lady Warriors’ fourth top-10 finisher, taking ninth at 25:24.

Beth Hensley and Marissa Black also did well. Hensley rounded out Bethel’s scoring runners by placing 11th overall at 25:56. Black was 12th at 26:18.

Akiachak’s Keitha Phillip, Acacia Chingliak, and Courtney Laraux etched their name into the contender list for the upcoming regional race crown with solid showing. The three highlighted the Lady Huskies’ second-place finish by finishing back-to-back-to-back. Phillip was fifth at 24:07. Chingliak and Laraux were sixth and seventh, respectively, with times of 24:45 and 24:47. Chingliak is last year’s ladies winner.

Kongiganak’s Shayna Evan also did well, taking eighth with a run of 25 minutes. Tununak’s Amanda Kanrilak was 10th.

Kwethluk won the team crown in the boys’ middle school race. The Carayiit, keyed by a solid outing by Devin Jackson, tallied 44 points and edged out Bethel by a mere two points.

Bethel’s Paul Dyment won the middle school boys’ 3-kilometer race with a time of 10:51.

Rose Dyment, and Claire Dyment raced to a 1-2 finish in the girls’ middle school race and propelled Ayaprun Elitnaurvik to the team championship. Rose finished in a time of 12:43. Claire was second at 12:52.

The 2019 Region I South Cross Country Championships will be held this weekend in Bethel. The meet will be held Saturday.

Bethel Cross Country Invitational

Team Scores Saturday, Sept. 21 in Bethel

HS BOYS; 1. Bethel A 29; 2. Bethel B 34; 3. Kwethluk 65

Individual Results: 1. Thomas Phelan, Bethel B 17:29; 2. Jamin Crow, Bethel A 17:54; 3. Landon Smith, Bethel B 18:20; 4. James Alexie, Eek 19:17; 5. Tyler Chingliak, Akiachak 19:21; 6. Mathew Panruk, Chefornak 19:23; 7. Joshua Putikka, Bethel A 19:37; 8. Peter Crow, Bethel A 19:58; 9. Tyler Laraux, Bethel B 20:05; 10. Wilson Agimuk, Toksook Bay 20:10; 11. Clayton Panruk, Chefornak 20:11; 12. Michael Chakuchin, Toksook Bay 20:35; 13. Phillip Paul, Kipnuk 20:36; 14. Avron Atchak, Chevak 20:41; 15. Nicholas Charles, Akiachak 20:50; 16. Terrell Jimmy, Bethel A 20:53; 17. Mark Andrew, Kwethluk 21:05; 18. Cody George, Akiachak 21:13; 19. Jason Pavila, Kwethluk 21:17; 20. Skye Stone, Chevak 21:18; 21. Klaydon Charlie, Bethel B 21:27; 22. Ryneal Nose, Akiachak 21:35; 23. Dylan Smith, Akiak 21:38; 24. George Charlie, Tununak 21:40; 25. Michael Flynn, Chefornak 21:41; 26. Awesome Ulroan, Chevak 21:45; 27. Samuel Beans-Polk, Bethel A 21:54; 28. Trinity Pavilla, Newtok 22:00; 29. Eddie Jimmy, Bethel A 22:08; 30. Orlando Joe, Chevak 22:41; 31. Gary Poe, Bethel A 23:05; 32. Adryan Green, Bethel B 23:24; 33. Nikolai Charles, Akiuk 23:52; 34. Kayden Handley, Kipnuk 24:13; 35. Conrad Queenie, Newtok 24:31; 36. Kalila Pavilla, Akiuk 24:34; 37. Trevin Tunuchuk, Chefornak 24:38; 38. Caleb Epchook, Kwethluk 24:39; 39. Nelson Olick, Kwethluk 25:43; 40. Brayden Carl, Kipnuk 27:04; 41. Rodney Smith, Kipnuk 32:58; 42. Kwamaye McDalton, Kwethluk 34:50

HS GIRLS Team Standings

1. Bethel 34; 2. Akiachak 49; 3. Chevak 51

Individual Standings: 1. Shayauna Bukowski, Chevak 22:27; 2. Michelle Atcherian, Chevak 22:47; 3. Lindsey Beans-Polk, Bethel 23:08; 4. Fiona Phelan, Bethel 23:55; 5. Keitha Phillip, Akiachak 24:07; 6. Acacia Chingliak, Akiachak 24:45; 7. Courtney Laraux, Akiachak 24:47; 8. Shayna Evan, Kongiganak 25:00; 9. Cadence Cedars, Bethel 25:24; 10. Amanda Kanrilak, Tununak 25:41; 11. Beth Hensley, Bethel 25:56; 12. Marissa Black, Bethel 26:18; 13. Rosemary Henry, Toksook Bay 26:28; 14. Panik Chimiugak, Toksook Bay 26:44; 15. Elsa Tinker, Kongiganak 26:50; 16. Gabrielle Fredericks, Bethel 26:54; 17. Alqaq Small, Bethel 27:27; 18. Ryann Beaver, Kongiganak 27:34; 19. Haley Ulroan, Chevak 27:45; 20. Joette Alexie, Kwethluk 27:46; 21. Amik Kaeli, Bethel 28:08; 22. Schenia Wassilie, Akiachak 29:23; 23. Ashley Evan, Akiachak 29:25; 24. Chelsea Napoka, Tuluksak 29:34; 25. Keisha Demientieff, Akiuk 29:48; 26. Savannah Smart, Chevak 30:41; 27. Deandra Nicholai, Akiuk 32:06; 28. Chalena Paul, Kipnuk 32:25; 29. Leona Chayalkun, Chevak 33:06; 30. Irene Chakuchin, Toksook Bay 33:19; 31. Desiree Paul, Kipnuk 33:37; 32. Ahn Anaver, Kipnuk 36:12

Junior High Boys

1. Kwethluk 44; 2. Bethel 46; 3. Gladys Jung 61; 4. Ayaprun 112; 5. Chief Paul Memorial 113

Individual Results: 1. Paul Dyment, Bethel 10:51; 2. Maurice Slats, Chevak 11:14; 3. Devin Jackson, Kwethluk 11:33; 4. Franz Fermoyle, Chevak 11:35; 5. Mason Beans-Polk, Gladys Jung 11:47; 6. Jarett Brown, Kongiganak 11:52; 7. Ekamrin Slats, Gladys Jung 12:07; 8. Liam Phelan, Bethel 12:10; 9. Charlie Chingliak, Akiachak 12:15; 10. Vyshonne Chingliak, Akiachak 12:16; 11. Jackson Iverson, Gladys Jung 12:20; 12. Cole Iverson, Ayaprun 12:20; 13. Tom Walter, Chefornak 12:31; 14. Gregory Berezkin, Kwethluk 12:35; 15. Kendall Ulroan, Chevak 12:36; 16. Abraham Fisher, Kwethluk 12:40; 17. Sheldon Smith, Bethel 12:45; 18. Klayton Maxie, Kwethluk 12:47; 19. Ned Peters, Bethel 12:49; 20. Oran Brown, Eek 12:53; 21. Silas Lefferts, Ayaprun 12:54; 22. Mason Gregory, Tuluksak 12:58; 23. Leighton Mute, Kwethluk 13:04; 24. Kyle Howard, Kwethluk 13:13; 25. Justin Atchak, Chevak 13:19; 26. 6 Shaun Peltola, Kipnuk 13:22; 27. Adi Michael, Kwethluk 13:24; 28. Brayden Abraham, Chefornak 13:27; 29. Terry Anaruk, Kipnuk 13:29; 30. Bryson Kasayulie, Akiachak 13:41; 31. Shawn McIntyre, Bethel 13:44; 32. Tom Napoka, Tuluksak 13:48; 33. Albert Egoak, Kwethluk 13:51; 34. Lucius Michael, Kwethluk 13:54; 35. Andrew Paul, Kipnuk 13:58; 36. Ethan Wheeler, Gladys Jung 14:05; 37. Brenton Dock, Kipnuk 14:19; 38. Martin Smith, Kipnuk 14:24; 39. Mason Berlin, Ayaprun 14:28; 40. Jonah Lupie, Kongiganak 14:32; 41. Julian Sebastian, Gladys Jung 14:33; 42. Aidan Crow, Gladys Jung 14:34; 43. Joshua Kiunya, Kipnuk 14:41; 44. Richard Gregory, Tuluksak 14:45; 45. Ethan Sparck, Bethel 14:49; 46. Bryan Nicholai, Ayaprun 14:53; 47. Joseph Jarett, Bethel 15:05; 48. Brad Judy, Gladys Jung 15:22; 49. Robert Jimmy II, Chefornak 15:39; 50. Nathan McCabe, Gladys Jung 15:57; 51. Carver Handcock, Gladys Jung 16:03; 52. Jason Ekamrak, Ayaprun 16:22; 53. Samuel John, Ayaprun 16:30; 54. Elliot Gill, Bethel 17:26; 55. Elias Komulainen, Gladys Jung 17:33; 56. William Newport-Haas, Ayaprun 17:37; 57. Joel Andrew, Ayaprun 18:24; 58. Trenton Beaver, Ayaprun 18:26; 59. Kaysen Koutchak, Ayaprun 19:28; 60. Brennen Williams, Gladys Jung 19:35; 61. Peyton Glore, Bethel 19:40

JH GIRLS Team Standings

1. Ayaprun 29; 2. Bethel 38; 3. Gladys Jung 58

Individual Standings: 1. Rose Dyment, Ayaprun 12:43; 2. Claire Dyment, Ayaprun 12:52; 3. Mariah Nash, Chevak 12:58; 4. Payton Boney, Bethel 13:05; 5. Maya Komulainen, Bethel 13:12; 6. Erica Paul, Kipnuk 13:21; 7. Teana Pavilla, Akiuk 13:27; 8. Amirika McDalton, Kwethluk 13:39; 9. Halena Slats, Chevak 14:17; 10. Angela Ayuluk, Chevak 14:26; 11. Jesslyn Allain, Tuluksak 14:29; 12. Jordan Klejka, Bethel 14:37; 13. Julia Andrew, Bethel 14:41; 14. Bessie Williams, Akiak 15:24; 15. Brooke Dock, Akiak 15:39; 16. Dee Daniel, Ayaprun 15:43; 17. Amira Albert, Kipnuk 15:53; 18. Kaitlyn Wade, Gladys Jung 15:55; 19. Alyssa Nicolai, Ayaprun 15:58; 20. Hannah Leinberger, Ayaprun 16:00; 21. Maggie Mullins, Gladys Jung 16:01; 22. Brianna Fredericks, Gladys Jung 16:03; 23. Ashlynn Lonewolf, Gladys Jung 16:18; 24. Lacey Samuelson, Gladys Jung 16:32; 25. Eva Hoffman-Treat, Gladys Jung 16:41; 26. Kaylee Phillip, Akiachak 16:41; 27. Opriann Lomack, Akiachak 16:43; 28. Andrea Andrew, Ayaprun 16:51; 29. Kylie Paul, Kipnuk 16:56; 30. Kristen Chase, Ayaprun 16:57; 31. Addisyn Chaney, Gladys Jung 16:57; 32. Kaylee Nicolai, Ayaprun 16:58; 33. Ava Phillip, Akiak 16:59; 34. Dollie Martin, Kipnuk 17:08; 35. Margaret Andy, Ayaprun 17:10; 36. Brenaye Berlin, Bethel 17:10; 37. Mia Daniel, Ayaprun 17:12; 38. Cara Aliralria, Kipnuk 17:35; 39. Sally Peters, Gladys Jung 17:37; 40. Mary Evon, Ayaprun 17:46; 41. Thea Vanasse, Gladys Jung 17:49; 42. Justine Erickson, Platinum 18:03; 43. Elsie Colbert, Ayaprun 18:15; 44. Alisa Queenie, Ayaprun 18:17; 45. Jessinta Andrew, Akiuk 18:22; 46. Claire Schneidler, Akiuk 18:50; 47. Riley Boney, Gladys Jung 19:10; 48. Mildred Kozevnikoff, Akiak 20:08; 49. Gracelynn Amik, Ayaprun 20:09; 50. Keaundra Jackson, Akiachak 20:12; 51. Kaylee Moses, Ayaprun 21:19; 52. Abrianna Chaney, Gladys Jung 22:40; 53. Eliana Tikiun, Gladys Jung 22:56; 54. Jayna Vanasse, Gladys Jung 29:06; 55. Gracie Hooper, Ayaprun 29:46



