The Bethel Regional High School Lady Warriors’ volley squad will make their final tune-ups over the next two weeks in anticipation of making a run at the top spot in the 2019 Western Conference Volleyball Championships. The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 1-2 in Kotzebue. Bethel, Barrow, Nome-Beltz and Kotzebue will be competing in the event. The top two teams in the final standings will advance to the Class 3A state volleyball tournament on Nov. 8-9 in Anchorage.
BRHS spikers gearing up for conference tournament
