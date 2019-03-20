by Millie Bentley

Greetings. This week we have a recipe from Denise Thulin. Denise lived in Bethel for a number of years and cooked breakfast at the B&B. Her recipe is a breakfast entrée that you might want to try out for Sunday morning brunch. It’s perfect for after church.

Breakfast Casserole Deluxe

French bread

5 eggs

½ tsp. dry mustard

2 cups milk

2 cups Cheddar cheese

½ large carton cottage cheese

1 (4 oz.) can mushrooms, drained

½ bag frozen broccoli

½ bag frozen tater tots

¼ to ½ cup chopped green and/or red pepper

1 Tbs. chopped onion, optional

1 cup frozen hash brown potatoes

Grease a 2 or 3 quart baking dish. Layer bread to cover bottom. Top with cottage cheese, mushrooms, broccoli, peppers, hash browns, onion and 1 cup Cheddar cheese.

Layer again with bread, cottage cheese, mushroom, broccoli, peppers, onion and 1 cup Cheddar cheese. Top with tater tots. In a bowl, beat eggs, milk and mustard until frothy. Pour over layers, cover casserole and refrigerate overnight. Next morning, bake at 350˚F for 1 hour. Or, if you’ll be out of the house longer, bake at 300˚F for 1 ½ hours.

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con dios.