by Millie Bentley
Greetings. This week we have a recipe from Denise Thulin. Denise lived in Bethel for a number of years and cooked breakfast at the B&B. Her recipe is a breakfast entrée that you might want to try out for Sunday morning brunch. It’s perfect for after church.
Breakfast Casserole Deluxe
French bread
5 eggs
½ tsp. dry mustard
2 cups milk
2 cups Cheddar cheese
½ large carton cottage cheese
1 (4 oz.) can mushrooms, drained
½ bag frozen broccoli
½ bag frozen tater tots
¼ to ½ cup chopped green and/or red pepper
1 Tbs. chopped onion, optional
1 cup frozen hash brown potatoes
Grease a 2 or 3 quart baking dish. Layer bread to cover bottom. Top with cottage cheese, mushrooms, broccoli, peppers, hash browns, onion and 1 cup Cheddar cheese.
Layer again with bread, cottage cheese, mushroom, broccoli, peppers, onion and 1 cup Cheddar cheese. Top with tater tots. In a bowl, beat eggs, milk and mustard until frothy. Pour over layers, cover casserole and refrigerate overnight. Next morning, bake at 350˚F for 1 hour. Or, if you’ll be out of the house longer, bake at 300˚F for 1 ½ hours.
Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con dios.
