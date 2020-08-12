Boy and His Dog

August 12, 2020 Heard it in the Steam House 0
photo by Sydney Nicholas

Michael Nicholas of Atmautluak went on his first berry picking trip to Qasqirayaq on July 10, 2020 with his family and their puppy Kona. Michael is the son of Boi and Sydney Nicholas. 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.