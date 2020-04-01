BNC Annual Meeting Postponed

by Ana Hoffman, President/CEO

The Bethel Native Corporation Board of Directors is postponing the Annual Shareholders Meeting due to concerns related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This decision is consistent with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines currently in place. The Board of Directors is concerned with the health and safety of shareholders and staff during this period of heightened alert. We appreciate your understanding regarding this important decision.

Moving forward, Bethel Native Corporation’s Board and staff will continue to monitor the situation and will notify shareholders promptly when the Board decides it is safe and prudent to reschedule the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The board will act in accordance with state and federal public health guidelines and recommendations.

We thank you for your patience and encourage each and every one of you to be safe and follow the guidelines set forth by the US Centers for Disease Control.