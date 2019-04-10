Blueberries Breakfast Bread

by Millie Bentley

Greetings. I hope you will like this recipe that calls for those blueberries still in freezer, if you have any. Amanda Galliher who used to work at the Bethel Police Department as a dispatcher made this for us before she moved many years ago. The title of this recipe is Blueberry Breakfast Bread, but be forewarned. This dish is more like a blueberry upside down cobbler suited for a luscious brunch treat or dinner dessert rather than a breakfast bread.

Blueberry Breakfast Bread

2 cups Tundra Blueberries

1/3 cup sugar

2 egg yolks

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ cup sugar

½ cup all purpose flour

¼ teaspoon baking powder

2 stiffly beaten egg whites

Optional toppings: Vanilla flavored yogurt, sour cream, or vanilla ice cream.

Preheat oven to 350˚F. Butter a 9-inch pie pan. Combine blueberries and 1/3 cup sugar; scrape into the buttered pie pan. In a small mixing bowl, beat together egg yolks, water, vanilla and ¼ cup sugar until thick and lemon colored, about 4 minutes. Set aside.

Stir together flour and baking powder; add to egg yolk mixture, beating just until smooth. Beat egg whites until very stiff and fold them gently into this batter. Pour over blueberries and bake in the 350˚F oven about 25 to 30 minutes or until done. Test with a toothpick inserted into the dough; it should come out clean when done.

Cool 5 minutes and invert onto serving plate. Serve with optional toppings as desired. Makes 6 servings. (Note: Amanda let this cool while we ate dinner and served it from the pie pan without attempting to invert the pan onto a platter. Delicious!)

Thanks for the recipe Amanda. Until next week, dear Readers, vaya con Dios.