Leyton Alexie who is four years old plucked her first goose last Friday, May 1st. She was happy to help her mom Mary pluck geese near their village of Eek. photo by Mary Alexie
Big Helper
Recent Posts
- Remembering David Abraham Bill Sr “Assivran” July 4th, 1938 – March 28th, 2020 May 6, 2020
- For Sale May 6, 2020
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel April 23 – May 2 May 6, 2020
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending May 1 May 6, 2020
- Christopher D. Meier April 24, 1959 – March 23, 2020 May 6, 2020
- Do You Care About Your Hair? God Does May 6, 2020
- Bethel volunteers gather for weekly mask-making sew-a-thons May 6, 2020
- Do I Have Nyctophilia? May 6, 2020
- Enjoying God’s Wonders May 6, 2020
- How COVID-19 Has Affected Me May 6, 2020
- The Science of Reopening May 6, 2020
- Mt. Edgecumbe High School Virtual Graduation Ceremony May 6, 2020
- Call for evacuation made for elderly couple on rising floodwaters on Kuskokwim River May 6, 2020
- AVEC awards Top 10 Power Plant Operators of 2019 May 6, 2020
- Round 2 of Funding Open: YK Delta COVID-19 Response Fund May 6, 2020
Be the first to comment