Bethel’s Mud Volleyball tournament a success

by Delta Discovery Staff

The Bethel Mud Volleyball tournament fundraiser had another good turnout this year, this is the second annual event.

Holding on to their championship status was Kiss My Ace. Coming in second is Buncha Divas, and in third is Spikological Warfare.

The event is a fundraiser for the Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association, or BVESA. BVESA, which is the non profit volunteer organization that supports the Bethel Fire Department which provides monetary aid to fire victims, donates money to local charities, and assists with fire prevention education.

A total of six teams participated in the tournament which took place on Saturday, July 20th @10am at the Bethel Sand Pit. This was an 8 on 8 co-ed tournament. Players came prepared to wade through the mud water that made up the volleyball court. Temps were in the high 50s, skies were cloudy.

“It was another successful fundraiser thanks to the following businesses and organizations,” said tournament organizer Joey Valadez. Valadez also serves as the Vice President of BVESA. “Without their generosity and the help of all who donated or volunteered their time this event wouldn’t have been possible. This is a great family friendly community event that is supporting a great cause!”

He would like to thank:

The Bethel Lions Club, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Faulkner Walsh Constructors, Casey’s Carpets, Video World, Snack Shack, Connie’s Restaurant, Fili’s Restaurant, Bethel Alaska PC, Sam’s Restaurant, The Lumber Yard, Nicholson’s Auto, KYUK, the City of Bethel, and of course last but certainly not least the Delta Discovery.

“On behalf of The Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association, thank you all for your generosity and continued support. Looking forward to next year’s event!” said Valadez.