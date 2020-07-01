Bethel’s Lieb awarded National Wrestling Hall of Fame Award

Hayden Lieb of Bethel has been awarded the 2020 Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award by the Board of Governors of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. This award is bestowed upon high school seniors who demonstrate excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship, and community service.

“Congratulations on this distinguished honor and best wishes to you on your future endeavors, both on and off the mat,” said the Hall of Fame Executive Director Lee Roy Smith.

Lieb’s name now appears on the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award portion of the High School Excellence Awards kiosk displayed in the Youth Zone at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma.