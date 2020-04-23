Bethel’s Hayden Lieb named finalist for 2020 Pride of Alaska Youth Award

Alaska Sports Hall of Fame

April 22, 2020: The Alaska Sports Hall of Fame announced the three boys finalists for the 2020 Pride of Alaska Youth Award.

They are Anchorage wrestler Aedyn Concepcion, Bethel wrestler Hayden Lieb and Anchorage alpine skier Finnigan Donley.

The winner will be announced May 6 at 2 p.m. ADT by Alaska Sports Hall of Fame executive director Harlow Robinson via Facebook Live on the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Facebook page.

Past winners include Anchorage’s Gus Schumacher in 2018 and Soldotna’s Jersey Truesdell in 2019.

2020 FINALISTS

Aedyn Concepcion, Anchorage – The South wrestler captured his fourth straight individual championship to join an elite group of 14 Alaskan boys who have achieved a four-peat. He became the first from South High to do so with a 7-1 decision over a Wasilla wrestler in the 119-pound division. The senior also won his fourth straight Cook Inlet Conference title and only lost two matches in his four-year career.

Finnigan Donley, Anchorage – The teenage alpine skier was the undisputed champion of the 2019 U14 Western Regionals, claiming gold medals in the slalom, giant slalom and super-G. A 14-year-old at West Anchorage High School, he became the first Alaskan in 13 years to qualify for the 2020 Alpe Cimbra Children’s Cup in Italy, one of the world’s most prestigious alpine ski series for young racers.

Hayden Lieb, Bethel – Hayden became the 14th Alaska high school wrestler to win four state titles as an individual. He added three more team championships for Bethel. The high school All-American finished his career with a 139-12 record and signed with NCAA D1 University of Wyoming. In his final match at the 2019 state championships, Lieb defeated a Petersburg wrestler 15-0 at 160 pounds to help Bethel take a narrow victory over Glennallen.

***

The Pride of Alaska Youth Award honors consistent excellence in athletic competition. It rewards an athlete or team that not only excelled in sports but did so with integrity and sportsmanship. Recipients must be in high school or younger at time of selection.

HONORABLE MENTION

Patrick McMahon, Palmer – The Colony basketball star was named AABC Class 4A Player of the Year in addition to Northern Lights Conference Player of the Year and MVP of the Doc Larson Roundball Classic. The 6-foot-5 junior is the best above-the-rim player in the state. He signed with NCAA D1 Montana State.

Mikey Connelly, Eagle River – Connelly represented Team USA and placed third in the Vertical Kilometer event at the International Skyrunning Federation Youth World Championships in Italy. As a 17-year-old, he also became the 1st person to complete 13 laps at the Alyeska Climbathon to set a new event record.

Jace Henry, Fairbanks – The 6-foot-4 senior quarterback rushed for 1,573 yards and 23 touchdowns and led Lathrop to the D2 state championship game. Henry also passed for 1,296 yards and 14 touchdowns and was named Gatorade Alaska Player of the Year. He signed with Dartmouth.

Sonny Prosser, Anchorage – The Dimond cross-country runner cruised to a state title with a 27-second victory in D1 5K race. He also broke two course records, knocking off 10 seconds off Kincaid Park mark that had stood since 1993 and three seconds off Bartlett High mark that had stood since 2014.

Chase Solberg, Anchorage – The West hockey player amassed 100 points on the season and led the Eagles to a 24-1-1 record and second consecutive state championship. The senior bagged two goals and two assists in the title game.

Isaiah Moses, Anchorage – Moses racked up Gatorade Alaska Player of the Year honors in addition to being named MVP of the Alaska Prep Shootout and Alaska Airlines Classic. He averaged 27.2 points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals. He signed with UAA.

Jersey Truesdell, Soldotna – An all-state performer in football and basketball, Truesdell will focus on hoops at UAF. He was the quarterback for a state champion on the football field and one of the conference’s top scorers on the basketball court.