Bethel’s Archers compete at 2019 Western Nationals

The archers from Bethel, Alaska participated in the National Archery in the Schools Program Western Nationals in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 26-27, 2019. The team was back trying to up their third-place finish from last year. The students tried their best, but fell short of the podium this year.

Archers that placed high were:

Gareth Rice: 9th out of 118 in 3D, 30th out of 225 in Bullseye

Samuel Beans-Polk: 29th out of 225 in Bullseye

Kayla Beckham: 8th out of 137 in 3D

Ellie LaValle: 17th out of 76 in 3D

Our team consisted of 5 seniors and 7 underclassmen. There were also 4 middle schoolers and 3 elementary shooters.

The remaining team members are:

Madisen Smith, Charles Smith, Emilie Madson, Axel Madson, Ethan Wheeler, Jordan Wheeler, Haley Sundown, Rylee Johnson, Elias Komulainen, Lawerence Poe, Simon Snow, Greta Whitney, Tyler Laraux, Chloe Jones, Brianna Evan, and Rylee Murphy.

The team would like to thank everyone who helped them on their journey to Nationals especially their coaches; Jon LaValle, Amy Johnson, Ryan Wheeler and Rafe Johnson.

Archery results and information courtesy of Rafe Johnson, Gladys Jung PE/6th Grade Math Teacher and National Archery in the Schools Trainer and Coach.