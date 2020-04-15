The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) is announcing local projects that were selected for the Community Transportation Program (CTP). The list includes Akakeek, Ptarmigan, and DeLapp in Bethel.

Projects were selected from community nominations ranked by a Project Evaluation Board, the total federal funding available was $56 million.

The Project Evaluation Board last met in 2011 to rank projects for the 2012-2015 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP.) The CTP was put on hold as a result of changes in federal funding and project balancing in the STIP.

“This program is intended to provide much needed funding for community routes,” said DOT&PF Commissioner John MacKinnon. “We’re proud of the program and pleased to be able to make it available again.”

Selected projects including Bethel are:

Seldon Road Extension Phase II (Wasilla)

Akakeek, Ptarmigan, and DeLapp Street – Heavy Use Road Improvements (Bethel)

Hemmer Road Upgrade Extension North to Bogard Road (Palmer)

Fort Yukon Road Improvements and ROW Safety (Fort Yukon)

Redoubt Avenue and Smith Way Rehabilitation (Soldotna)

Cordova Second Street Upgrades (Cordova)

South Trunk Road (Nelson Road) Improvements (Palmer)

Kiana Community-wide Drainage Improvements (Kiana)

Healy Spur Road (Healy)

Nome Front Street Resurfacing and Rehabilitation (Nome)

Ruby Slough Road Phase II Final Design and Construction (Ruby)

Kodiak Otmeloi Way Reconstruction (Kodiak)

Hermon Road Upgrade and Extension (Wasilla)

The CTP projects will be added to the 2020-2030 STIP in Amendment 1. Projects are scheduled for design in 2020-22, with construction scheduled for after 2023.

All projects that were submitted by communities for consideration were required to include cost sharing. At a minimum, community sponsors provided the required minimum federal match. Communities that committed additional funds were awarded more points in the scoring process.

Additional information is available on the CTP website.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 239 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 776 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”