Bethel Winter House to open November 16

The Bethel Winter House or Uksumi Uqisvik will be opening on Saturday, November 16th, 2019, which is two weeks earlier than scheduled. The shelter will be open until March 31st, 2020.

The Bethel Winter House was formed by concerned citizens who wanted anyone needing shelter in Bethel to have a safe and warm place to stay during the cold winter months, and to prevent death from exposure.

The winter of 2019-20 will be the 7th year the shelter will be in operation. It will be located at the Bethel Evangelical Covenant Church and will open from 9pm to 7am.

The Winter House also provides a hot meal. Most meals are provided by local volunteer cooks. Cooks are needed to sign up which can be done through www.bethelwinterhouse.org. Preferred delivery time for the food is 9pm and should be enough for 30 people.

“Our volunteers will arrive at the Covenant Church a little before 9pm. It is best if you can bring the meals at that time,” said the Winter House Meal Train organizers. “Winter House meals have been very successful. You may bring anything you’d like. It is nice to lean toward nutritious, (including vegetables!) but anything is welcome. Most people bring a hot dish such as soup or casserole; a bread; anything else; and sometimes even dessert!”

You can also donate supplies and clothing to the Winter House such as new adult socks, adult size outerwear in good repair, winter hats and gloves, backpacks, and food items to be prepared by the amazing volunteer cooks.