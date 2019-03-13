Bethel Town Hall Meeting

Mayor Fred Watson will be hosting a Town Hall Meeting on March 13, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the City Council Chambers to inform the public of the impacts the City of Bethel will face if Governor Dunleavy’s budget is passed as proposed. Public and agency testimony is encouraged and should focus on opposition or support of the Governor’s proposed budget and feedback on proposed trade-offs. A majority of Council Members may be present however no action will be taken.



