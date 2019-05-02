Bethel terminates city manager

The Bethel City Council voted 4-3 to terminate the employment of now former City Manager Pete Williams during their regular meeting last Tuesday. Voting in favor of termination were Mayor Fred Watson, Vice Mayor Thor Williams, and council members Carole Jung-Jordan and Fritz Charles.

Charles made the motion to terminate Williams’ contract.

Voting not in favor were council members Leif Albertson, Perry Barr, and Mitchell Forbes.

Williams was hired as City Manager back in January 2017 while he was serving as the City’s Port Director. He replaced former manager Ann Capela.