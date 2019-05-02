Bethel Student to intern with Senator Murkowski

Tatiana Vaughn Korthuis of Bethel was selected as an intern for Senator Lisa Murkowski. She will be interning during the second session this summer from July 8th through August 2nd, 2019.

Korthuis attends Mount Edgecumbe High School in Sitka.

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) today (April 22nd, 2019) announced the selection of this year’s interns, young Alaskans who will work in her Washington, D.C. office during the upcoming summer. Senator Murkowski’s summer internship program consists of twenty recent high school graduates who will participate in two separate, month-long sessions as well as two current college students who will serve as Intern Coordinators for the duration of the summer.

“Year after year I look forward to the opportunity to invite some of the best young people from around the state of Alaska to intern in my office in D.C. These Alaskans join my office to work on different projects and job shadow me. They have the unique adventure of living in our nation’s capital and to learn not only about the U.S. Senate itself but our nation’s history. It is a truly exceptional program for young people,” said Senator Murkowski. “Having interned for Senator Ted Stevens when I was a student, I still appreciate all the things that experience taught me about Congress and about Washington, D.C. My hope is that this internship truly makes a lasting impact.”

Senator Murkowski also welcomes two college students to serve as this summer’s intern coordinators. Clara Baldwin of Anchorage and Richard Schok of Fairbanks will supervise and counsel summer interns in partnership with members of Murkowski’s staff. Baldwin is a currently attending the University of Alaska in Anchorage, studying economics and public policy. Schok is currently attending the University of Arizona in Tucson, studying finance and operations management.

FIRST SESSION INTERNS:

June 3 through June 28

·Alexiah Marie Ahkiviana, Utgiagvik (Barrow)

·Hannah Rose Altland, Craig

·Hannah Rose Delker, Soldotna

·Carlee Megan Rizzo, Kenai

·Charitie Ropati, Anchorage

·Scott Damon Santaella, Anchorage

·Ezekiel William Schnabel, Fairbanks

·Anthony Michael Spanos, Eagle River

·Edith Alice Spear, Utgiagvik (Barrow)

·Nicole Zelener, Anchorage

SECOND SESSION INTERNS:

July 8 through August 2

·Christopher James Brown, Ketchikan

·Teller “Finn” Carnahan, Anchorage

·Tatiana Vaughn Korthuis, Bethel

·Ayden Raymond Kovol, Anchorage

·Selma Louise Matiashowski, Juneau

·Elizabeth Eilean Mears, Unalaska

·Kaeli Rae Peltola, Anchorage

·Kali Brynne Spencer, Eagle River

·Riley Kristina Vivlamore, Fairbanks

·Riley Rebecca von Borstel, Seward

BACKGROUND:

Murkowski’s summer interns will assist in the office’s day-to-day clerical and administrative tasks such as directing mail, interacting with Alaska visitors, and assisting staff with policy-related research projects. Interns will also have the opportunity to “shadow” Senator Murkowski in her daily work in the U.S. Senate and around the Capitol in order to obtain a first-hand view of the Senator’s work for Alaska and the nation.

While Senator Murkowski historically already pays her summer interns through her office budget (while returning money to the Treasury each year), she authored legislation with Senator Schatz of Hawaii to pay Senate interns who are dedicating their time to support offices. The legislation became law in September 2018.

For more information on internship opportunities in the office of Senator Murkowski, please contact Senator Murkowski’s press office at 202-224-9301 or 202-224-8069. Visit our website at http://murkowski.senate.gov