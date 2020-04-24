Bethel PD seeks Person of Interest in hit and run accident Vehicle vs. Pedestrian

The Bethel Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 31-year old Jonathan Joseph Williams, age 32, date of birth 01-31-88. Williams is a Person of Interest in Hit and Run Accident-Vehicle vs. Pedestrian that occurred on 04-23-20. Call 543-3781 with any information pertaining to his whereabouts and reference BPD Case # 2003447.

