Bethel PD calls for service for October 2020

The Bethel Police Department fielded 1,121 calls for the month of October 2020, which is up by about 30 calls from September. The same month last year (Oct 19) the PD had 1,560 calls.

158 of those calls were for intoxicated pedestrians, which is up by 13 from the month before. By comparison, last year’s calls for intoxicated pedestrians numbered 422.

There were 15 driving under the influence calls, which is down by one from September. There were 20 calls for DUI last year during the same month.

Domestic violence reports totaled 26 for October this year. September had 23. These numbers are down from last year’s October calls for domestic violence, which was at 31.

For the month of October 2020 there were 27 animal-related calls, September 2020 had 33 animal calls, and October 2019 had 38.

There were 2 animal bite reports, September had 1. And last year there was also 1. So far in 2020 there have been 25 animal bite reports.

Death investigations are at 2 for October 2020, which makes 19 total for 2020.

There are currently five police officer vacancies, according to the City’s employment site. During the November 10th, 2020 city council meeting there was concern from council for the need for more officers.

“I’m really concerned about the lack of police force that we have,” said council member Rose “Sugar” Henderson during the meeting. “I’m looking at the calls and they are going up. They are up from September…I would just encourage working something out to get those filled.”