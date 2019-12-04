Bethel PD calls for service for October 2019

Stolen vehicles are on the rise, says the October 2019 report from the Bethel Police Department.

“This month (October) we’ve seen an increase of stolen vehicles. We would like to remind the community of Bethel not to leave keys anywhere inside of the vehicles and also to lock your vehicle,” wrote the BPD in their report to city council. “Most of the vehicles stolen in Bethel have had the keys left inside.”

There were approximately 1,558 calls for service in October, an increase of approximately 236 cases from September and down approximately 69 cases from the same period in 2018.

The number of calls requiring investigative reports was at 114, down 9 from September and down 13 from 2018.

There were 422 intoxicated pedestrian calls compared to 442 for the same period last year. The number of domestic violence arrests was 32 this month compared to 43 for the same period in 2018 and 35 in September.

There were 3 DUI arrests compared to 11 for the same period last year and 9 arrest in August. There was 1 death investigations in October, compared to 1 for the same period last year.

Animal Control:

There were 38 animal control calls for service for the month with no reported dog bites. Community Service Officers have been working closely with Bethel Friends of Canines to take care of the pound.

“Bethel Friends of Canines are doing a great job getting the animals into foster homes or adopted out,” said the report. “We appreciate the assistance.”

The Bethel Police Department and Bethel Fire Department are also working together to create a joint Arson Task Force.