Bethel PD calls for service for December 2019

The Bethel Police Department has released their calls for service report for the month of December 2019 as follows:

There were approximately 1,386 calls for service the month of December, an increase of approximately 83 cases from November and up approximately 86 cases from the same period in 2018.

The number of calls requiring investigative reports was at 143, up 16 from November and up 21 from 2018. There were 286 intoxicated pedestrian calls compared to 227 for the same period last year.

The number of domestic violence arrests was 44 this month compared to 53 for the same period in 2018 and 38 in November.

There were 3 DUI arrests compared to 7 for the same period last year and 8 arrest in August. There were 2 death investigations in December, compared to 1 for the same period last year.

Animal Control:

There were 56 animal control calls for service for the month with 3 reported dog bites. Our CSOs work closely with Bethel Friends of Canines to take care of the pound. Bethel Friends of Canines are doing a great job getting the animals into foster homes or adopted out. We appreciate the assistance we are getting from Bethel Friends of Canine.