April 8, 2020: Today, the Alaska Congressional Delegation welcomed nearly $16 million appropriated by the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act and awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help community health centers prevent and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant amounts and awardees include the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation and the Bethel Family Clinic. YKHC will receive $703,595 and the BFC will receive $576,455.

“Our state continues working around the clock to turn the tide in the fight against COVID-19. The CARES Act continues to provide critical resources to help Alaska prevent and respond to this pandemic,” said the Congressional Delegation. “The funding announcement is welcome news for Alaska’s health care providers and will help keep Alaskans safe and healthy. The threat posed by COVID-19 requires action at all levels of government. There is no doubt that this pandemic has thrown us into uncharted territory, but we will continue working in Washington, D.C. to ensure that the federal response can meet this crucial moment for our state and nation.”