Bethel Freestyle Wrestling Club recipient of Top 50 Award

The Bethel Freestyle Wrestling Club was recently recognized as one of USA Wrestling’s 50 largest clubs for the 2018-2019 membership season. This award is across the nation, meaning over 4500 clubs altogether, wrote USA Wrestling. The Bethel Freestyle Wrestling Club received a Top 50 Club flag as a “token of our appreciation and public recognition of your efforts to build the sport and impact the lives of children,” said USA Wrestling. “We appreciate all that you do and look forward to your continued participation in USA Wrestling.” The award letter was signed by USA Wrestling’s Tony Black, Director of State Services, dated December 5th, 2019.



