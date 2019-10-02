Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending September 27

• On 9-20-19 at 4:18 p.m. medics responded to Tundra Ridge for a person needing to go to the hospital. Patient transported to the hospital.

• On 9-20-19 at 4:53 p.m. medics responded to Jacobs Way for an intoxicated person not getting up. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-20-19 at 6:23 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person with high blood pressure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-21-19 at 5:30 a.m. medics responded to Long Term Care for a transport to the hospital. Patient transported to the hospital.

• On 9-21-19 at 12:30 p.m., Firefighters responded to the Paul John clinic for report of multiple people trapped in an elevator. Firefighters and building maintenance open the doors to the elevator and remove the patients.

• On 9-21-19 at 3:40 p.m., medics responded to Main Street for report of a person down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-21-19 at 9:50 p.m., medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of a person with anxiety. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-22-19 at 4:20 a.m., medics responded to BNC townhouses for the report of a person having a behavioral health emergency. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-22-19 at 6:45 a.m., medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of a person going through withdrawal. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-24-19 at 5:07 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person with difficulty breathing. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-24-19 at 7:38 p.m. medics responded to Tundra Ridge for a person with a broken ankle. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-24-19 at 10:18 p.m. medics responded to Tundra Ridge for an overdose. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-27-19 at 4:56 p.m., medics responded to the Sobering Center for report of a person that is unresponsive. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

