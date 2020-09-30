Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending September 25

• On 9-21-20 at 1:37 P.M., firefighters responded to the report of a person who needed help installing Smoke detectors. Firefighters installed and inspected smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detector.
• On 9-21-20 at 6:42 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that attempted to jump in the river. Patient made contact with officers and refused medical services.
• On 9-22-20 at 6:10 P.M, firefighters dispatched to a person that is locked out of their house. Firefighters unlocked house door and turned over to owner.
• On 9-22-20 at 7:45 firefighters responded to the report of smoke showing in BIA pit. Firefighters made contact with locals that were having a campfire. Firefighters cleared scene.
• On 9-22-20 at 9:35 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that has activated their life alert tag. Patient cancelled prior to arrival.
• On 9-23-20 at 11:44 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person needing an ambulance. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.
• On 9-23-20 at 5:55 medics responded to the report of a person in pain. 2 patients assessed and transported to the hospital.
• On 9-23-20 at 8:45 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person with a bloody face. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.
• On 9-24-20 at 7:52 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person in seizure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.
• On 9-24-20 at 11:00 a.m. medics responded to the report of a city vehicle that had bumped a car. Patient refused assessment and transport to the hospital.
• On 9-25-20 at 12:10 AM firefighters responded to the report of an alarm going off at the old bowling alley. Firefighters checked and secured the building. No smoke or fire. Firefighters cleared scene.
• On 9-25-20 at 3:00 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person having difficulty breathing. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.
• On 9-25-20 at 8:00 AM firefighters responded to the report of an alarm going off at the pool. Firefighters checked and secured the building. No smoke or fire. Firefighters cleared scene.
