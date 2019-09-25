Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending September 19

• On 9-13-19 at 2:47 p.m., medics responded to Fifth Avenue for the report of a person who was unresponsive. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-14-19 at 12:05 a.m., firefighters responded to First Avenue for the report of a house on fire and spreading to another. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a fully involved mobile home with flames spreading to an adjacent house and shed. Firefighters deployed hose lines, extinguished, and overhauled the fire. Firefighters gathered information from the homeowner and returned to quarters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

• On 9-14-19 at 6:15 a.m., medics responded to Trailer Court for the report of a person experiencing a possible drug overdose. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-14-19 at 10:27 a.m., medics responded Main Street for the report of a person complaining of abdominal pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-14-19 at 3:20 p.m., medics responded to Lion’s Club Park for the report of multiple intoxicated persons. Two patients were assessed by medics, but were transported to the YKHC Sobering Center by Bethel Police Department CSP’s.

• On 9-14-19 at 8:49 p.m., medics responded to the hospital sand pit for the report of a person who was assaulted. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-15-19 at 2:01 p.m., medics responded to Swanson’s for the report of a person experiencing a seizure. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-15-19 at 6:31 p.m., firefighters responded to Akakeek Street for the report of a vehicle that was being driven while on fire. Firefighters investigated the area and found no vehicle on fire. Firefighters then returned to the station.

• On 9-17-19 at 4:40 p.m., medics responded to the YKHC Elder’s Home for the report of a person experiencing a stroke. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-17-19 at 7:30 p.m., medics responded to the Alaska Airlines terminal for the report of a person feeling ill and unable to walk. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-19-19 at 12:30 p.m., Firefighters responded to Arctic Chiropractor for report of a vehicle fire. Fire was then extinguished from bystander prior to firefighter’s arrival. Vehicle turned over to owner and cause of fire determined to be equipment failure.

• On 9-19-19 at 9:51 p.m., medics responded to Akakeek Boardwalk for report of a person that has been assaulted. Patient refused services and left with officers.

• On 9-19-19 at 10:16 p.m., medics responded to Weber Circle for report of a person bleeding from the head. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

