Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending September 17

• On 9-12-20 at 2 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that was laying on the ground. Patient got up and walked away prior to medics arrival.

On 9-12-20 at 5:28 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that has low blood pressure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

On 9-12-20 at 5:30 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that is down and unable to stand up. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

On 9-12-20 at 8:40 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that is having trouble walking. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

On 9-12-20 at 10:42 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that is having abdominal pains. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

On 9-13-20 at 7:28 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person that is unable to stand or walk. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

On 9-15-20 at 11:22 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person who is unwell. Patient was assessed and refused treatment and transport to the hospital.

On 9-16-20 at 02:31 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person who is altered mental status. Patient went with BPD officers.

On 9-16-20 at 5:53 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person who is heavily intoxicated. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

On 9-16-20 at 3:25 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person with low blood pressure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

On 9-16-20 at 9:53 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person that was assaulted. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

On 9-17-20 at 12:02 a.m. medics responded to the report of patients coming in to the airport needing transport. Patients transported to the hospital.

On 9-17-20 at 5:37 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person needing help up. Patient helped up.