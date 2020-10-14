Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending October 9

• On 10-3-20 at 10:00 A.M., medics responded for the report of a person having withdrawals. The patient was assessed and refused service.

• On 10-3-20 at 4:05 P.M., medics responded for the report of a person having chest pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-3-20 at 6:30 P.M., medics responded for the hospital to transport an elder. The patient was transported to long term care.

• On 10-4-20 at 10:40 A.M., firefighters responded to a vehicle lockout. Firefighters used the EZ tool to unlock the vehicle.

• On 10-4-20 at 7:54 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person with high blood pressure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-5-20 at 6:38 A.M., firefighters dispatched to the report of a structure fire in an abandoned multiple apartment structure. Firefighters observed smoke and fire from the bravo side exterior window and used multiple firetrucks with various types of tools and equipment to extinguish the fire.

• On 10-5-20 at 9:20 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person that is feeling dizzy and unable to stand up. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-6-20 at 2:30 P.M., firefighters responded to the report of a fire alarm going off. Firefighters turned building over to building maintenance after investigation. Fire alarm tested and reset.

• On 10-7-20 at 8:32 P.M., firefighters responded to a chemical spill. Firefighters determined spill to be antifreeze. Unable to contain spill.

• On 10-8-20 at 10:20 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person with a tooth ache. Patient refused transport to the hospital.

• On 10-9-20 at 12:13 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person who bit their lip. Patient refused transport to the hospital.

• On 10-9-20 at 6:11 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person who slit there wrist. Patient walked away from the scene and could not be located.

• On 10-9-20 at 8:00 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person who was stabbed. Patient was assessed, treated and transported to the hospital.