Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending October 4

• On 9-18-19 at 6:10 a.m., medics responded to Ptarmigan Road for the report of a person complaining of abdominal pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-18-19 at 10:12 p.m., Medics responded to Sobering Center for report of a person with arm pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-19-19 at 1:01 a.m., Medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of person with low blood pressure. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-02-2019 at 4:18 p.m. Firefighters responded to Front Street Café for the report of a fire. Firefighters observed flames coming out the side of the building, and extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

• On 10-03-2019 at 1:24 a.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of a person with eye pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-03-2019 at 3:48 a.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan Road for the report a person having a seizure. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-3-4 at 5:22 p.m. medics responded to Ravn Air for a person that is weak. Patient assessed and transported them to the hospital.

• On 10-3-19 at 8:57 p.m. medics responded to AC Main for a person with a broken collarbone. Patient assessed and transported them to the hospital.

• On 10-3-19 at 11:37 p.m. medics responded to Seventh and Ridgecrest for a person with human bites. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-4-19 at 12:02 a.m. medics responded to Mission Road for a person overdosing. Patient refused evaluation or transport, medics then cleared.

• On 10-4-19 at 11:57 a.m. medics responded to Yute Air for the report of a person with abdominal pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-4-19 at 1:34 p.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan Road for the report of a person who fell down the stairs. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-4-19 at 3:16 p.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan Road for the report of a person having shortness of breath. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

