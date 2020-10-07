Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending October 2

• On 9-25-20 at 12:10 AM firefighters responded to the report of an alarm going off at the old bowling alley. Firefighters checked and secured the building. No smoke or fire. Firefighters cleared scene.

• On 9-25-20 at 3:00 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person having difficulty breathing. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-25-20 at 8:00 AM firefighters responded to the report of an alarm going off at the pool. Firefighters checked and secured the building. No smoke or fire. Firefighters cleared scene.

• On 9-25-20 at 9 p.m. firefighters responded to the report of plastic burning and haziness. On arrival crew found out that an air fryer had caught fire and melted but the fire was out. Crew made sure no fire had extended into the cabinets and cleared.

• On 9-26-20 at 8:40 a.m. medics transported a patient from the hospital to the airport.

• On 9-26-20 at 9:42 a.m. medics responded for the report of a person having blood in the urine. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-26-20 at 1:24 p.m. medics responded for the report of a person having a seizure. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-1-20 at 1:28 A.M., medics responded for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-1-20 at 6:12 A.M., medics responded for the report of a person going through alcohol withdrawals. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-1-20 at 8:07 A.M., medics responded for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-2-20 at 9:22 P.M., firefighters responded to a person that was stuck on a roof. Firefighters used a roof ladder and assisted person down.

• On 10-2-20 at 10:08 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that is having abdominal pains. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-2-20 at 2:19 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person that is down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.